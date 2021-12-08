Mumbai: At least 40 BMW cars were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in a showroom cum godown in the Turbhe MIDC area of Navi Mumbai. However, there is no reports of any casualty. Chief Fire Officer, MIDC fire services, RB Patil said the blaze erupted in the showroom of BMW cars around 5.30 AM on Tuesday which destroyed the cars parked there.Also Read - 7-Year-Old Girl, With Head Tilted & Fixed at 90 Degrees Undergoes Surgery, Can Now See Straight

“40-45 BMW cars were totally charred in the fire which was brought under control at around 1 PM on Tuesday by ten fire engines,” he was quoted by news agency PTI. Also Read - Mumbai: 7 Cars Crash Into Each Other, Cause Huge Traffic Jam on Sion-Panvel Highway

Another Video of A fire broke out at the #BMW Car Workshop at Turbhe MIDC, #navimumbai, in which more than 20 BMW vehicles were gutted.

@Navimumpolice #fireBMW #car #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/DnnSZUNULr — Journalist Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) December 8, 2021

Also Read - RPF Personnel Saves Differently-Abled Man From Falling Under Train in Navi Mumbai | WATCH Video

Ten fire tenders from Vashi, Turbhe MIDC and Nerul were rushed to the spot. The fire fighting operation lasted for around six hours.

According to prima facie, the cause of the fire is said to be short-circuit.