Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis on Friday made a bizarre remark amid her "concerns" over potholes and traffic jam in Mumbai. Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Amruta claimed that Mumbai's traffic is the cause of 3 per cent divorces in the city. "Whenever I say anything, I say it as a common citizen. Whenever I go out, I see several issues including potholes and traffic which concern us. I go out as a common woman. Do you know how many divorces are happening due to the traffic jam? 3 per cent divorces happen because people cannot give time to their families. When will you address these issues?"

She further said that she has been personally troubled by potholes on the roads. "Forget that I am the wife of Devendra Fadnavis. I am talking to you as a woman. I have also experienced traffic on the roads and the potholes and how they trouble us," she said.

#WATCH: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis says, "I'm saying this as common citizen. Once I go out I see several issues incl potholes,traffic. Due to traffic,people are unable to give time to their families & 3% divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it." (04.02) pic.twitter.com/p5Nne5gaV5 — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, without naming Amruta Fadnavis, took a dig at her statement and called it “Best (il)logic of the day”.

“Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake.. Bengaluru families please avoid reading this , can prove fatal for your marriages,” she wrote on Twitter.

BMC’s claims on fixing potholes in September 2021

In September 2021, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had claimed that it had fixed more than 31,000 potholes on city roads in the last five months. In a release, the city’s civic body stated that 31,398 potholes on city roads, covering an area of 1,56,910 square meters, were filled between April 9 and September 8.

It went on to add that the BMC also distributed 2,696 metric tonnes of asphalt to 24 administrative wards from its Worli-based cold mix plant and the material was used to fill 22,897 potholes. Besides, 8,501 potholes were fixed through contractors, it said.