Mumbai: On the eve of Independence Day, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) buildings were illuminated in tricolour. In a video tweeted by news agency ANI today, the two buildings can be seen shining in the colours of our National flag. India gained independence from British rule on August 15, 1947, which is why the day is celebrated across the country every year.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

#WATCH | Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus & Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) buildings illuminated in tricolour on the eve of 75th #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/f1X0nmKrjT — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2021

Security Tightened in Mumbai

Security across Mumbai has been tightened and the entire metropolitan force, including all police stations and other units, has been issued a general alert in view of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Sunday, officials said.

Important sites like Mantralaya, the state’s secretariat, where flag-hoisting events will be held are being guarded by police personnel along with teams of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), while specialised units are frisking people as part of anti-sabotage measures, a spokesperson of the force said on Saturday.

Police stations have been told to enforce static deployment as well as patrolling, with local anti-terror cell units and beat personnel being tasked with gathering intelligence to avert any untoward incident, he added.