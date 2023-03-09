Home

Maharashtra

Video: Dead Leopard Found on Top of Goods Train in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

The leopard might have climbed on the train's engine and could have come in contact with a high-tension electric wire and died.

Chandrapur: A dead leopard was found on the engine of a goods train in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Tuesday, a senior forest official said. The carcass was discovered by railway officials on the train that arrived at a railway siding in Ghugus town under Chandrapur forest range, the official said.

A video of the leopard’s carcass lying over on top of the engine of the goods train. The leopard might have climbed on the train’s engine and could have come in contact with a high-tension electric wire and died, range forest officer Rahul Karekar said.

Leopard found dead atop a train in Chandrapur, Maharashtra suspected to have died of Electrocution. pic.twitter.com/OrXw9BIkaw — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) March 8, 2023



“Personnel from the forest department and railways removed the carcass of a four-year-old leopard from the engine. It was shifted to Transit Treatment Centre, Chandrapur, for autopsy,” he said.

