New Delhi: Eknath Shinde, who led a rebellion to topple Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Uddhav Thackeray, will take oath as the new chief minister of Maharashtra today (Thursday) at 7.30 PM. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement in joint media briefing after he and Eknath Shinde met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim for the new government. Shortly after the announcement was made, MLAs – who supported Eknath Shinde – broke into a dance at a hotel in Goa. The MLAs had moved to the Goa hotel after they rebelled against MVA government.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the MLAs were seen celebrating and dancing to the tunes of a Marathi song. Few of the MLAs even jumped on top of a table and grooved to the music. This comes a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra chief minister, ending the 31-month-old MVA government. In another video, several MLAs were also seen chanting slogans in support of Eknath Shinde in Goa.

#WATCH | Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs, staying at a hotel in Goa, celebrate following his name being announced as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/uJVNa4N74g — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

#WATCH | Goa: Shinde faction MLAs chant slogans in favour of Eknath Shinde outside a hotel in Panaji. Shinde will be taking the oath as Maharashtra CM this evening pic.twitter.com/18LyMcPMqc — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Speaking to media on Thursday, Eknath Shinde said the decision taken is committed to Balasaheb’s Hindutva and for development work in the constituencies of the 50 MLAs supporting him. “The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb’s Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us,” Shinde said.

Eknath Shinde said, “A total of 50 MLAs are with us, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena…We have fought this battle so far with their help…I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me – let alone break that trust.”

At present, the BJP has 106 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Shinde is leading 39 rebel Shiv Sena legislators and some Independents. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144. Shinde, who has been leading a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray following the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, met Fadnavis at the latter’s residence on Thursday.