Thane: A gas leakage was reported from a chemical factory in the Badlapur area in Maharashtra’s Thane on Thursday night. No casualties due to the incident have come to light so far. However, the incident triggered panic in the area with many people reporting having trouble breathing. According to Thane Municipal Corporation, the incident took place around 10:22 pm Thursday. Also Read - Maharashtra U-Turn on Unlock, Lockdown Not Yet Lifted, Reports IANS

A local from the Badlapur area told news agency ANI, “I along with my other colleagues was working in a nearby factory. Suddenly, we started having problems in breathing. Later, we got to know that there was a gas leak in a factory in the area.”

“A overheat caused a chemical reaction between sulfuric acid and benzyl acid in the company and caused a gas leak. People in the area were having trouble breathing and squinting their eyes,” Thane Municipal Corporation said.

#WATCH | A gas leak from a factory in Maharashtra's Badlapur was reported at around 10:22 pm on Thursday. People in the area were having trouble breathing. Fire brigade stopped the leak at 11:24 pm. The situation is under control. No one injured: Thane Municipal Corporation

“The fire brigade rushed to the factory as soon as they received the information and the leakage was stopped around 11:24 pm. The situation is under control,” the Corporation added.

The situation was brought under control around 11:30 pm.

According to the Badlapur Fire Station, no one was injured in the incident.