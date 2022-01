New Delhi: A major fire accident was averted at Mumbai airport after a pushback tug van caught fire near an aircraft on Monday. With 85 people on board, the plane—Air India AI-647 was destined to Jamnagar, Gujarat. The incident occurred at 1 pm this afternoon.Also Read - 125 Returnees From Italy Test Positive For Covid On Arrival At Amritsar Airport

#Breaking Major accident averted at #MumbaiAirport as pushback tug van near an aircraft catches fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/JEsqj9HzHx

Speaking to NDTV, officials said that the blaze was doused and there was no damage to the aircraft.

“No injuries, no damage to anything else. We are checking with the airport ground handler for more information,” an Air India official told the portal. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.