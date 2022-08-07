Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in the slums at Reay road area in Mumbai on Sunday evening, reported news agency ANI. The fire erupted reportedly due to a cylinder blast.Also Read - Independence Day Special: What's In A Name? Major Cities In India And Their Unique Sobriquets
Fire tenders reached the spot and a firefighting operation is underway. No injuries have been reported so far. Visuals showed huge flames and clouds of smoke rising in what appears to be a rather crowded area.
This is a breaking story. Further details shall follow.