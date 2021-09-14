Mumbai: At a time when the threat of a possible third wave of coronavirus looming large, people are becoming complacent by not adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks in public places and maintaining social distances. In the latest incident, a group of people in Juhu area of the city was seen thrashing a BMC clean up marshal after he tried to collect a fine from a person who was not wearing a face mask.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona in India: When is it Expected And What it May Look Like?

The incident occurred around on Monday afternoon, said a civic official from the solid waste department of the ward. “We insist on taking a photograph just in case a person refuses to pay the fine stating that they have the face mask on them,” Times of India quoted the official as saying. Also Read - Academic Year in Maharashtra Colleges to Begin From November 1, Decision on Physical Classes Later: Minister Uday Samant

Earlier this year, when coronavirus cases were rising at a higher pace, a similar incident was reported when a woman (without a mask) in the Kandivali area of Mumbai punched and slapped a female BMC official after she tried to stop her. A mobile video of that incident had gone viral on social media. Also Read - Mumbai Rape Case: Accused Has Confessed To Crime, Says CP Nagrale; Weapon Recovered

Meanwhile, to encourage COVID-19-appropriate behaviour among residents of Mumbai, the city civic body has deployed clean up marshals at high footfall areas. The marshals have been asked to fine citizens for not wearing masks properly. Earlier this month, the BMC and the Mumbai police have fined almost nearly 14,000 Mumbaikars for flouting COVID norms.

Chief Minister Uddhv Thackeray has time and again warned people against complacency while expressing concern over pictures and videos of crowded places.

“Maharashtra and the rest of the country had succeeded in slowing the spread of the virus, but there was a need to continue focusing on testing, tracing and treatment as well as following all COVID-19 protocols. There was a surge in COVID-19 cases after festivals last year. I request all of you to avoid crowding. Wearing a face mask is important even after vaccination. Cases of dengue and malaria are also increasing but their symptoms are different this time. Therefore, such patients must undergo COVID-19 test”, Thackeray had said.