Mumbai: In a chilling incident caught on camera, a 30-year-old man held desperately on to a balcony ledge to save his life as fire engulfed the 19th floor of a high-rise in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area today. A few seconds later, he lost his grip and fell to his death – the video showed. Identified as Arun Tiwari, a security guard from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, he was taken to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival, news agency PTI reported.Also Read - Mumbai High-Rise Fire: 1 Dead in Massive Blaze at Curry Road's Avighna Park Apartment | Key Points

“After the fire broke out, Arun Tiwari, a security guard, rushed to the 19th floor. Soon he realised he was trapped and, in order, to save himself he kept hanging from the balcony. He clung to the railing for several minutes before losing his grip and falling,” news agency PTI said, quoting an official. Also Read - Auditoriums, Cinema Halls, Amusement Parks Set to Reopen in Maharashtra From Today | Guidelines Here

Watch the heartbreaking video here:

A man has fallen off from the 19th floor while trying to escape from fire at an apartment building, Mumbai.😢#MumbaiFire pic.twitter.com/3pMPWceYEL — Haraprasad Behera (@Haraprasad_) October 22, 2021

The level 4 fire was reported from south Mumbai’s One Avigha Park – a luxury residential building – around noon, after which 14 fire engines were rushed to the spot. A few hours later a Mumbai civil official said the blaze had been brought under control and fire safety officials were inside the building to ascertain the cause of the incident.

“Our fire brigade officials reached as soon as they had information at 11:55 am. By then the fire had reached the 20th floor. The person who jumped from the building has died. There were other people in the building but they were saved. An investigation has been initiated to ascertain the cause of the fire. Action will be taken against the culprits,” Iqbal Chahal, Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said.

(With inputs from agencies)