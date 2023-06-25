Home

Maharashtra

Video: Mumbai Cop Saves Two Drowning Kids At Juhu Beach

Video: Mumbai Cop Saves Two Drowning Kids At Juhu Beach

The video showed constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele of the Santacruz Police Station, diving into the deep waters to rescue the two minors and bring them safely ashore.

Screengrab of the video shared by ANI.

Mumbai: A constable of the Mumbai Police rescued two drowning children at the city famed Juhu beach after they were in the sea currents and unable to swim ashore. A video of the policeman’s heroic act shared by news agency ANI, which has gone viral on social media platforms, showed constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele of the Santacruz Police Station, diving into the deep waters to rescue the two minors and bring them safely ashore.

The incident took place at Juhu Koliwada Beach on Friday evening, ANI reported.

You may like to read

“Santacruz Police station constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele safely rescued two drowning children aged 7&10 from the sea at Juhu’s Koliwada, Juhu Beach,” ANI wrote while sharing the video.

#WATCH | Santacruz Police station constable Vishnu Bhaurao Bele safely rescued two drowning children aged 7&10 from the sea at Juhu's Koliwada, Juhu Beach. pic.twitter.com/wnjVGJU6FP — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

In the viral video, the two kids, aged 7 and 10, trapped `in strong currents and struggling to stay afloat. Witnessing this scene, constable Bele, risking his life without any second thought, quickly jumps into the sea and battles strong tides to reach the children and save them from drowning.

Vishnu Bele successfully managed to bring the children safely ashore and hand them over to their parents.

Constable’s Bele’s valorous act has gone viral on social media with user’s hailing the policeman’s selfless heroism. Other users have reprimanded the parents for letting their children enter the waters unsupervised.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed parts of Mumbai on Saturday leading to the deaths of two persons. According to the Mumbai Police, two people were washed away in a drain in Govandi after the area became waterlogged due to heavy rainfall. The bodies of the two deceased were later fished out by fire fighters and the police.

The inclement weather also caused property damage and wreaked havoc, uprooting at least a dozen trees and causing seven incidents of short circuits, as per a statement issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

In a statement, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation also said 11 trees have fallen due to the rains, while seven incidents of short circuits have been reported till 8pm.

In Thane city, heavy rains caused the roof of a restaurant to cave in, resulting in injuries to three people.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai city received 104 mm of rain and eastern suburbs and western suburbs received 123 mm and 139 mm of rain respectively in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Saturday, Andheri subway in Mumbai was closed for vehicular movements after waterlogging was triggered by heavy rainfall.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.