Mumbai: Three members of a family were killed after their car in which they were travelling was hit by a truck that lost its balance on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra. Police said that the family was returning home to Naigaon near Vasai from Pune after an event when the mishap took place. Also Read - Mumbai: Five Killed as Chartered Plane Crashes Into Construction Site in Ghatkopar; Suresh Prabhu Orders Probe

The impact of the accident was so severe that all three occupants of the car, including a four-year-old child, lost their lives on the spot. The deceased were identified as Joaquim Chettiar (36), his wife Luiza (35) and their son Jazial (4).

The visuals of the accident which was captured by the rear camera of another truck that was running in front of the car showed that the container hit the truck which then went ahead and collided with Chettiar’s car. The hatchback then toppled on the road and caught fire within a few seconds.

#Mumbai Truck Runs Over Car On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 3 Members of a Family Dead pic.twitter.com/ffxG12pKvR — India.com (@indiacom) July 3, 2021

After the incident, a patrol team of the Highway Police reached the spot and rescued the driver of the container. The driver identified as Ramesh Nikam, also suffered injuries in the accident. He was under observation at MGM Hospital in Kamothe.

Meanwhile, the police have booked Nikam under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Motor Vehicles Act.

“The Pune-Mumbai lane of the expressway saw traffic jam following that accident. We later removed the three vehicles from the road using a crane, and the traffic flow was normal after that,” an officer told the Hindustan Times.