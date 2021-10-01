Mumbai: In a bid to evade a fine for violating traffic norms, a man here dragged an on-duty traffic police personnel on the bonnet of his car for almost 1 km. The incident took place in Andheri (west) yesterday and an FIR has been registered against the driver of the car.Also Read - Over 30 MBBS Students in Mumbai Medical College Test COVID Positive, 28 Fully Vaccinated

Speaking to reporters, an official said that constable Vijaysingh Gurav, 48, was on duty below Azad Nagar metro station in Andheri when a car entered from the wrong side and moved towards SV Road. He asked the car driver to stop the vehicle for violating traffic norms, but he tried to flee after waiving some ID card.

However, Gurav jumped and sat on the bonnet of the car even as the driver accelerated the speed. The constable was dragged for around 1km before he was thrown off after the car entered a lane.

Gurav rushed to a police station and lodged a complaint against the car driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) like 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 279 (rash driving).

People present at the scene shot videos in which the constable can be seen sitting on the car bonnet and being dragged. These videos have gone viral on social media.

Traffic cop Gurav sat on car bonnet to stop him as he was trying to flee for driving in wrong way direction ( cop should not risk their life this way, just take pic & issue echallan, what he wanted to do by stopping him?)#Mumbai#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/5jmEPaSDdL — @PotholeWarriors 🇮🇳 #PotholesFreeMumbai🌩🚙🛵🛣 (@PotholeWarriors) October 1, 2021

Earlier last year, a similar incident was reported from Pune when a man, allegedly to evade fine for not wearing a mask, had dragged an on-duty traffic police personnel on the bonnet of his car in the Pimpri-Chinchwad district. Abasaheb Sawant, the police personnel working with the traffic division of Pimpri Chinchwad Police has suffered an injury on his leg.

A similar incident was also reported in the national capital when a Delhi Traffic Police constable, who tried to stop a rashly driven car, was dragged on the bonnet of the vehicle for almost half a kilometre in southwest Delhi Cantonment area.