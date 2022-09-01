Mumbai: In a viral social media video, a woman, Prakash Devi, from Kamathipura, Mumbai can be seen being slapped and pushed by a man who is allegedly a leader from Raj Thackeray’s party, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). The incident took place on August 28, 2022 over a pole that was being installed for publicity banners in front of the woman’s medicine shop without consent. The leader is said to be Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).Also Read - Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale Arrested For Derogatory Post on Sharad Pawar. Read All About The Row Here

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | A video went viral showing a man hitting & pushing a woman in Kamathipura, Mumbai on Aug 28, allegedly over installing a bamboo stick (for an ad) in front of woman’s shop without consent. A non-cognizable offence lodged at Nagpada PS:Mumbai Police (Note:Strong language) pic.twitter.com/9PinhzGuyj — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2022

In the video, some people are seen pulling the man, Vinod Argile away, but in vain, as continues to assault the woman by slapping, shoving, pushing her, at which she falls on the street. Passers-by do not interfere in the commotion.

Argile is also heard using abusive language. A non-cognizable offence was registered against Argile on August 31, 2022. A medical examination of Prakash Devi was conducted .