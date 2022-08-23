Mumbai: In an unusual incident, an offence was registered against two members of a housing society in Mumbai for allegedly sharing a video on messaging groups for residents of a nine-year-old boy urinating on the staircase of the building, reported news agency PTI quoting police on Tuesday.Also Read - Breaking: Mumbai-bound IndiGo Flights Develops Technical Snag at Goa Airport, Passengers Rescued

The secretary and a member of a housing society in the eastern suburb of Mulund, secured anticipatory bail last week in the case registered under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said. They had allegedly recovered CCTV footage of a nine-year-old boy urinating on the staircase of the building and shared the video in messaging groups of residents, he said.

The boy's mother approached the police and an offence under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, including posting of comments, photos or reports derogatory about minor or infringing on the child's privacy in media, was registered, the official said. The matter is being probed by the Mulund police, he added.

(With PTI inputs)