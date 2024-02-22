Home

VIDEO: Parents Claim Class 2 Students Molested On Thane School Trip; Bus Attendant Held, 3 Teachers Sacked

Parents protest outside the school in Thane city. (Screengrab/ANI)

Thane News: Three teacher of a private school were fired while a bus ‘attendant’ was arrested by the police in Thane city, after parents alleged that Class 2 students were allegedly molested aboard a privately-owned bus while on a school picnic.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday when the kids from a private school were on a trip to a theme park in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai in the private bus.

“During the bus journey, the accused touched some girls as well as boys inappropriately on the pretext of serving them snacks. Following this, some students raised an objection and later told their parents about it. After that, they approached the police and filed a complaint,” an official of the Kapurbawdi police station told news agency PTI.

The official said the 27-year-old accused, a bus attendant, was arrested on Wednesday, adding that a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman), 354A (sexual harassment) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile, taking serious cognizance of the crime, the school management has terminated the services of three teachers who accompanied the students to the excursion.

“An extremely unpleasant and unfortunate incident happened in the bus while students were returning from a one-day picnic. The school has expressed regret and required action has been taken,” the school management said in an official statement.

It added that the the school has cancelled all future excursions and initiated an internal inquiry through a committee comprising senior members of the management in respect of the alleged incident.

“During the pendency of the inquiry, the school has terminated the employment of three teachers who accompanied the students to the excursion,” it added.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)’s Education Officer Balasaheb Rakshe told PTI the civic body has received a memorandum in relation to the incident from a political party.

He said the TMC’s education department has sought an explanation from the school management.

Parents stage protest

Meanwhile, following the incident, the parents of the students staged a protest outside the school premises, demanding stringent action against the accused as well as the erring teachers who were accompanying the children on the picnic.

“On February 20, when kids from grade 2 were on a picnic, two outsiders also accompanied them which wasn’t informed to any parents. We don’t know the due diligence or the process through which they’re selected for the picnic. One man has molested 8-10 children, teachers were there and saying that we’re keeping an eye and nothing has happened, but 8 children can’t lie… Teachers are denying it, and management has accepted but only about the negligence in appointing the third party and they’re blaming it entirely on the third party,” said a parent.

#WATCH | Thane, Maharashtra: Parents hold protest outside school against the school administration over alleged molestation of children on a school trip. pic.twitter.com/1bbdmzHDsA — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2024

The parents are demanding criminal charges against the teachers as well as the school management and the principal who they claim are equally responsible for the alleged incident.

“We are demanding the resignation of the teachers involved and management. We have filed an FIR against the teacher, management, principal and the criminal,” the parent added.

(With PTI inputs)

