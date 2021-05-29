Mumbai: A video of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel rescuing a woman from being run over by a train at a railway station here has gone viral. The incident took place at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai when the woman, an accused in a case, was trying to escape from the police. The CCTV footage showed that the woman jumped and fell on the tracks when a local train was moving towards her. Also Read - Petrol Price in Mumbai Soars to Over Rs 100 Per Litre, Diesel at Rs 92.17/Litre

Without wasting any time, the RPF personnel along with some others on the platform rush towards her. The RPF personnel, in the viral clip, can be seen holding the woman and saving her from being crushed under the train.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A police personnel saved life of a woman who is accused in a case, when she jumped in front of a train at Dadar Railway station in Mumbai yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rYNMMJkI8G — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2021

A similar incident was witnessed in Mumbai earlier this month when two personnel saved the life of a woman by preventing her from slipping under a moving train at Thane railway station. The woman passenger, Dhanpatti Raju Bhardwaj, who was travelling in Mahanagri Express coming from Uttar Pradesh, lost her balance when she tried to step down from before the train stopped at the station.

In a viral video clip from the railway station’s CCTV footage, alert Police sub-inspector Nitin Patil and Assistant sub-inspector Sattar Sheikh, who were present at the spot, can be seen rushing and rescuing Bhardwaj before she slipped in the gap between the train and platform.