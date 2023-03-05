Home

Video: Road Cracks Open After Underground Pipeline Bursts in Maharashtra; Woman Injured

In a shocking incident, a sudden underground pipeline burst in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal led to a huge chunk of a road cracking open up in broad daylight.

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a sudden underground pipeline burst in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal led to a huge chunk of a road cracking open up in broad daylight. Dramatic visuals of the incident has been caught on a CCTV camera where a woman who was passing by on a scooter was injured during the pipeline burst.

The CCTV footage video, shared on Twitter by news agency ANI, captures the loud noise of the road cracks open, letting out a gush of water onto the road.

#WATCH | Road cracked open after an underground pipeline burst in Yavatmal, Maharashtra earlier today. The incident was captured on CCTV. A woman riding on scooty was injured. pic.twitter.com/8tl86xgFhc — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2023

In the video, one can see how the road caved in after water burst out forcefully from underground. The video also showed a woman, coming on her scooty in pink clothes, being trapped under the wave of brown water as she rides by. She was hit by a wave of water and injured in the incident.

An eyewitness of the incident, Pooja Biswas said, “I was talking on the phone when I saw the road crack open due to the force of water as an underground pipeline burst. Water filled in the area and people looked scared.”

