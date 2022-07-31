Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was detained by Enforcement Directorate after day-long raid at his residence in connection to the alleged Patra chawl land scam case. ED officials on Sunday conducted searches at Sanjay Raut’s ‘Maitri’ bungalow in Mumbai before he was taken to the agency’s office.Also Read - What Is Patra Chawl Scam And Why Sanjay Raut's Name Has Surfaced In It

Dramatic visuals outside the Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP’s home showed defiant Sanjay Raut swirling his saffron-coloured scarf as he waved at a crowd of supporters while being driven away in an ED car. His wife Varsha, mother and other family members looked on grimly as the scenes unfolded. However, a new video has emerged on what happened inside ‘Maitri’ bungalow before Sanjay Raut was whisked away by ED officials. In the video, Sanjay Raut was seen sharing an emotional moment with mother as he hugged her and sought her blessings before he was detained by ED.

Watch – Sanjay Raut shares emotional moment with mother before leaving for ED office

Sanjay Raut faces ED heat – Top points

Sanjay Raut was earlier grilled for several hours prior to shifting him to the ED office for further action — with arrest not ruled out — on alleged grounds of ‘non-cooperation’ with the probe.

Facing ED heat, Sanjay Raut said “false charges were being framed” against him. “False charges & documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. I will not leave the party,” Sanjay Raut said.

Sanjay Raut reiterated that he was being pressurised in the past to help topple the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which fell on June 29), and termed the ED allegations against him as ‘false’, declaring he would not bend before anybody, but continue to fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In April, the ED had slapped attachment orders on properties allegedly linked to Raut, his wife and a business associate, in connection with the land scam under the ED scanner. These included a Rs 2 crore property belonging to Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha and another eight plots of land worth Rs 9 crore in Raigad, belonging to his associate Pravin Raut, who was also arrested.

The ED, which is probing the scam, had summoned Sanjay Raut twice to appear before the agency for questioning. Sanjay Raut had sought time to appear before ED till August 7 as, according to him, he was tied up in Parliament-related commitments.

