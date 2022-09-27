Mumbai: A private mini-school bus carrying students of Ambernath’s Rotary school overturned on Monday morning, September 26. The incident took place near Mumbai in Ambernath’s Green City Complex at around 6.50 am when the school bus driver tried to reverse the bus on the ramp in front of a building but lost control of the bus. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV camera stationed near the Green City Complex in Ambernath.Also Read - Iran Protests: Woman, Whose Video of Tying Unscarved Hair Back to Join Stir Went Viral, Shot Dead

In the clip, the bus is seen drifting down after the driver lost control on a ramp resulting in the overturning of the school bus. Fortunately, no major injuries were reported as the locals and people around acted swiftly and rescued the children from the overturned bus.

Meanwhile, the Rotary School Management has clarified that this bus does not belong to the school and denied any connection with the bus. The school management said that this bus is private and parents send their children to school by this bus according to their convenience.

On the other hand, the local residents have expressed their anger against the bus owner. The bus was not insured and the condition of the bus was very dilapidated.