Maharashtra

Video: Ten-Year-Old Girl Foils Attempt To Snatch Grandmother’s Chain In Pune | WATCH

Pune: A 10-year-old girl put up strong resistance and foiled a bike-borne man’s attempt to snatch her grandmother’s chain in a street in Pune. As per the police complaint, the incident happened at the Model Colony area of Pune city on February 25, when 60-year-old Lata Ghag was going back home with her granddaughters Rutvi Ghag and Dnyaneshwari. The matter came to light after security camera footage of the incident was circulated on news websites and social media platforms.

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the three walking on the street and a man on a bike stopping them. The suspect suddenly starts pulling Lata’s chain. As Lata resists, Rutvi is seen repeatedly hitting the suspect with the bag she was carrying. The suspect is then seen fleeing on his bike.

Rutvi is a fourth standard student of Hujurpaga Girls High School in Pune. Her father Nitin Ghag owns an automobile repair garage. When the incident took place, Rutvi was on her way to her aunt’s home with her grandmother and younger sister Dnyaneshwari (6).

#WATCH | A 10-year-old girl foiled an attempt by a chain snatcher to snatch her grandmother’s chain in Maharashtra’s Pune City The incident took place on February 25 & an FIR was registered yesterday after the video of the incident went viral. (CCTV visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/LnTur7pTeU — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2023

“Under the pretext of asking for directions, a bike-borne man tried to snatch the chain my grandmother was wearing. Seeing this, 10-year-old Rutvi Ghag started hitting him in the face with a bag. The man then fled the spot as his attempt to snatch the chain was foiled,” the complaint said

Pune police reached out to the victim and registered a case against an unknown person under section 393 of the Indian Penal Code in Shivaji Nagar police Station on March 9, an official said.

