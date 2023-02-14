Home

Video: Traffic Cop Dragged For 1.5 Km On Car’s Bonnet In Maharashtra’s Palghar

Palghar: A traffic cop was dragged for over 1.5 km in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday as he tried to stop it from crossing a signal in Vasai area. The person driving the car did not stop and the cop was dragged for over 1km while he was on the bonnet of the vehicle. The incident was caught on camera and the footage has gone viral on social media.

Maharashtra | Traffic police constable was dragged yesterday for over 1 km on the bonnet of a car when he tried to stop it from crossing a signal in Vasai area of Palghar. The driver was 19 years old & did not have a valid license; driver arrested: Manikpur Police (CCTV Visuals) pic.twitter.com/faUmxmmK3G — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2023

Quoting Manikpur Police, ANI reported that the driver of the car was a 19-year-old and he did not have a valid license. The driver was arrested by the police.

The constable was on duty at a busy junction in Vasai on Mumbai’s fringes when he spotted a car having Uttar Pradesh registration jumping the traffic signal, and asking its driver to stop, the police said. The driver suddenly pressed the accelerator while the questioning was on. The driver of the car hit the traffic cop and continued to drag him for 1.5 km.

The car came to a halt due to a traffic jam and bystanders pinned down the driver and handed him over to the police, said the inspector.

