Video: Training Aircraft Crashes In Pune, Pilot Among 2 Injured

The aircraft belonged to a private flight training academy, two people, a pilot, and another person, presumably a trainee, were onboard, an official said.

Image: X (formerly Twitter)

Pune: A woman pilot and another person were injured after a training aircraft crashed on the outskirts of a villager in Pune district of Maharashtra on Thursday evening. According to the police, two people were aboard the aircraft when it crashed in Baramati taluka of the western Maharashtra district, adding that the injured have been rushed to a hospital.

The aircraft belonged to a private flight training academy, two people, a pilot, and another person, presumably a trainee, were onboard, an official said, without providing details the nature of injuries to them in the crash.

Flash: Latest visuals of training aircraft with two people on board crashed near village in Maharashtra's #Pune district. "A training aircraft belonging to #Redbird institute crashed near Katfal village under Baramati taluka at around 5 pm. The pilot and one more person, may… pic.twitter.com/aTqye4nLvj — Yuvraj Singh Mann (@yuvnique) October 19, 2023

He said both injured have been rushed to a hospital.

“A training aircraft belonging to Redbird institute (Redbird Flight Training Academy) crashed near Katfal village under Baramati taluka at around 5 pm. The pilot and one more person, may be the co-pilot, were on board, and they were taken to a hospital,” said Prabhakar More, inspector, Baramati police station.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known and further details were awaited.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more updates.

(With PTI inputs)

