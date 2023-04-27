Home

Video: Truck Hits 12 Cars In Freak Accident On Mumbai-Pune Expressway, 4 Injured

Four people were killed earlier this month after their car hit a stationary truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

New Delhi: Multi-vehicle pile up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Thursday have caused injuries to at least four people, as per officials. It all started with a truck hitting a vehicle after its brake failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. Eventually, the truck hit at least 12 vehicles.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

#WATCH | Collision of 7 vehicles on Mumbai-Pune Expressway at Khopoli, four people injured#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/lIIuClOERx — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Around seven to eight cars crashed into each other in the accident which took place near Maharashtra’s Khopoli.

Several videos emerged from the spot mangled and wrecked cars on the road with the injured people seated inside an ambulance. As of now, zero casualty has been reported neither any major injuries have been reported.

“Prima facie, it looks like the car was speeding. It first hit a divider and then went on to hit a stationary truck on the side of the road. Four occupants of the car have been injured,” a senior police officer had said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.