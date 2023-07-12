Home

Scary Visuals Show Moment Bus Plunges Down Ravine In Maharashtra’s Nashik, Several Injured

A video has emerged of a bus falling down a ravine in Maharashtra's Nashik where several people were injured in the accident.

The bus plunged down a ravine in Maharashtra's Nashik. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Several people were injured after a bus fell down a ravine in Maharashtra’s Nashik. A video has emerged where the bus was seen plunging down the cliff in the scenic landscape.

It is not yet known how the bus took a sudden turn and fell down the slope.

#WATCH | Several people injured after a bus fell into a ravine in Maharashtra’s Nashik district. More details are awaited. (Source: Local police) pic.twitter.com/y6Lntdeq18 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

Further details are awaited.

