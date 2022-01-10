Mumbai: A tourist fell in the sea while taking a boat ride near Mumbai’s Gateway of India on Sunday. A team of Coastal Police and Colaba Police rescued the woman from drowning.Also Read - Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Maharashtra Rise to 44,388, Active Infections Above 2 Lakh

According to Mumbai Police, the woman lost balance and fell into the sea after a strong ocean current hit her boat.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | A team of Coastal Police & Colaba Police rescued a woman tourist who was drowning in the sea near Gateway of India, Mumbai today. The woman lost control and fell into the water after a strong ocean current hit her boat: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/UQFOfMQ8oK — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

