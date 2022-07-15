Mumbai Rains: As heavy rains wreak havoc in Mumbai and make the life of common man difficult, Mumbaikars have taken the route of jugaad to accomplish daily tasks. Now we know how difficult it is for clothes to dry when it is raining outside. So, some people decided to dry them out in the train! In a video shared on Instagram by a page called Dadar Mumbaikar, clothes can be seen hanging on the rods in the coach of a Mumbai local train as commuters enjoy the train ride. A shawl, bedsheet and towel can be seen hanging on the rods for them to dry out. The text on the video reads, “Mumbai local things.” The video has amassed more than 9000 likes so far and several amused comments.Also Read - Real-Life Baahubali? Man Carries 3-Month-Old Baby in Basket in Flood-Hit Manthani | Watch

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dadar | दादर (@dadarmumbaikar)

The video has gone viral, and netizens can’t help but be amused. One user joked, “Kitne tejaswi log hein,” while another wrote, “Maine pehli baar dekha.” Others filled the comment section with laugh emojis.

Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Palghar district, Pune, & Satara today. Yellow alert issued in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Kolhapur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, & Yavatmal, today.