Viral Video Today: While many campaigns have been conducted to make people aware of the repercussions of throwing waste in the sea, people have turned a blind eye to them. Mother Nature recently seemed to have returned all that waste back to the people, making them realize that they're slowly destroying it.

A shocking video has surfaced on Twitter that shows visuals from Mahim beach in Mumbai where heaps of garbage washed up on the shore. The video was shared by a page called Mumbai Matters with the following caption, "Beaches in Mumbai now Open. Citizens throng Mahim beach to have a look at the ReturnGift from ArabianSea…"

Mumbai civic body BMC replied to the tweet saying that while this is true that garbage thrown in the sea gets washed up on beaches, it ensures regular cleaning of the spots. The BMC also attached pictures of a cleaned beach and requested people not to throw trash in the water.

Sir, As u mentioned # Return gift its true . Citizens shall avoid throwing waste in drains & rivers which ends up un sea.BMC regularly cleaning daily throughout day all time. Pls see attached herewith photo. pic.twitter.com/Z9BxJ5NwKO — WARD GN BMC (@mybmcWardGN) July 17, 2022

The 10-second clip showed a Mumbai Beach filled with tons of plastic waste and plenty of garbage as people stand on the littered beach. The video has received over 100k views along with numerous angry and concerned reactions from netizens who expressed their opinions on this issue.

“Nature warns first, when it has no effect, it will react. Let’s not wait for that reaction, because we may not be able to bear that,” wrote one Twitter user. “Oh, God! It seems all will die but plastic will only survive on this planet earth!” wrote another. “Never mess with nature the sea, the forest, trees. Nature always gives a fitting reply. Sea never keeps any dirt in it. It also always throws away the dead,” commented a third Twitterati. Here are some other reactions from concerned netizens:

Nature warns first, when it has no effect, it will react. Let’s not wait for that reaction, because we may not be able to bear that. — GK Pillai (@pillaigkp) July 16, 2022

Oh God! It seems all will die but plastic will only survive on this planet earth ! — smart shilpa jayesh (@JayeshShilpa) July 17, 2022

Never mess with nature the sea , the forest, trees . The nature always gives a fitting reply . Sea never keeps any dirt in it. It also always throw away the dead. — Rolland Richard Mathews (@mathews_rolland) July 16, 2022

We should do our bit as our citizens to keep the beach clean! — Shane Albuquerque (@shane5114) July 16, 2022

What are your thoughts on this?