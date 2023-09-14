Home

WATCH: 3-Day RSS Key Meet Begins In Pune; Mohan Bhagwat, JP Nadda Attend Conclave To Discuss Social Harmony, Other Issues

The purpose of the meeting, according to RSS national spokesperson Sunil Ambekar, is to compile the challenges faced by the society, decide a direction and work with national spirit, so that the pace of work can increase.

Pune: A three-day coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Thursday, with 267 representatives from 36 RSS-affiliated outfits attending the conclave. Those participating in the meeting include RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatrey Hosabale, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda and representatives of organisations like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Seva Bharti, Vanwasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bhartiya Kisan Sangh, Sanskrit Bharti and Bhartiya Majdoor Sangh, as per a release from the RSS.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Visuals from 3-day RSS All India Coordination Meet in Pune, attended by BJP national president JP Nadda, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others. (Source: RSS PRO) pic.twitter.com/9J2LpzDXoP — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2023

There will be discussions in the meeting on the current social and national scenario, national security, education, service to the nation, and economy, it said. Issues like environment-friendly lifestyle and maintaining social harmony will also come up for discussion in the meeting, the release said.

Bhagwat and Hosabale inaugurated the meeting by offering flowers to a photograph of Bharat Mata.

The purpose of the meeting, according to RSS national spokesperson Sunil Ambekar, is to compile the challenges faced by the society, decide a direction and work with national spirit, so that the pace of work can increase. “The representatives will also narrate their experiences here in the context of the national situation and current scenario. There will also be fundamental deliberations on many topics related to it and they will also share their plans here about what is the future direction of the organization, what they have thought in their respective fields etc,” said Ambekar in a press conference on Wednesday.

