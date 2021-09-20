Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who was expected to visit Kohlapur on Monday, was s detained at Karad Railway Station in Satara district of Maharashtra Ahead of his visit. Kolhapur District Collector had issued prohibitory orders against him and imposed Section 144, prohibiting gatherings on September 20 and 21.Also Read - Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls, Arvind Kejriwal Promises Job Quota, Unemployment Allowance | Deets Inside

#WATCH | Maharashtra: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya detained at Karad Railway Station in Satara district Somaiya was expected to visit Kohlapur today. Kolhapur Dist Collector had issued prohibitory orders against him & imposed Section 144, prohibiting gatherings on September 20 & 21. pic.twitter.com/3fI42IU53y — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

“Thackeray government said you can’t go out of Mumbai. Who gave this order?” asked Somaiya while he was en route to Kolhapur, where he was scheduled to visit the properties owned by Maharashtra minister Hasan Mushrif in which he claimed corruption has taken place.

“Thackeray Sarkar Dadagiri, Notice is for Kolhapur District NO ENTRY, but not allowing Me to move out from My House. Not allowing to go for Ganesh Visarjan. Mulund Police wants to ARREST Me, but No Warrant, No Order…it’s total illegal”, tweeted Somaiya today.

Earlier on Sunday, Mulund Police had deployed a team of cops outside the residence of the BJP leader in a bid to bar him from leaving his house. Claiming that Somaiya was detained at his residence, Opposition leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lambasted the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government. “we will continue our fight against the Maharashtra government”, Fadnavis had said oppose the ‘illegal detention’ of Somaiya.