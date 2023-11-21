Home

WATCH: CM Eknath Shinde Inspects As 584 km Of Roads Being Washed To Curb Air Pollution In Mumbai

A total of 584 kilometres of roads in 24 administrative wards of Mumbai are being regularly washed and cleaned to control dust as part of efforts to curb air pollution, the civic body said on Monday.

Mumbai: In its ongoing fight against Mumbai’s poor air quality, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that it was carrying out cleaning of 584 kilometres of roads across 24 wards in the city daily. From December 1, the civic body is planning to wash close to 1,000 km of roads daily. According to a report in Indian Express, BMC has pressed water tankers, sludge dewatering machines, firex tankers, micro water sprayers as well as trained manpower to clean the roads. While 121 tankers are currently deployed for cleaning work, the Chief Minister has directed the BMC to deploy 1,000 rented water tankers ferrying recycled or borewell water to enhance the washing of roads in the upcoming days.

As per data furnished in the Mumbai Air Pollution Mitigation Plan (MAPMP) document, the key factor contributing to pollution in Mumbai is the dust arising from construction and demolition work on the string of ongoing projects of the megapolis, followed by the dust arising from roads.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspected measures taken by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) amid rising concerns over the air quality in the state.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde inspects the measures taken by BMC in the wake of increasing pollution in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/kvdKEHCJU1 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

584 km of roads being washed to curb air pollution

These roads, which are more than 60 feet in width, include the Western and Eastern Express Highways, the Eastern Freeway, SV Road, Bandra to Santacruz West Link Road, LBS Road, among others, additional commissioner Sudhakar Shinde said in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release.

The BMC has accelerated various measures to control dust that causes air pollution in the city, and under this, cleaning and washing of roads of more than 60 feet width and footpaths is being done, the release said.

“A total of 121 water tankers, sludge de-watering, firex tankers, micro water sprayers and other equipment are being used for these works along with appointment of trained manpower. Water from recycled and local sources is being used. Care is being taken to ensure drinking water is not wasted,” the release said.

Mumbai Air Pollution: Latest AQI

The air quality in Mumbai on Monday morning persisted in the ‘moderate’ category with an overall air quality index (AQI) of 106, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data. With the improved air quality in the city, the skies seemed to be partially cloudy while for the past few days, the city witnessed smog in the air.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bandra Kurla Complex registered an AQI of 146 while the AQI in Borivali East stood at 155, Byculla at 108, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 115, Colaba at 72, Kandivali East 122, Kurla at 120 and Mazagaon at 120 on Monday, November 20.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde on Saturday directed the civic body to examine the option of cloud seeding to curb air pollution. The step was previously undertaken by BMC 14 years ago to generate artificial rain with the aim of reducing pollution. As per the reports, the BMC is expected to initiate a short-term tender for cloud seeding within the coming 15 days.

According to the Times of India report, the exercise may cost around Rs. 40- Rs. 50 lakh in which the aircraft used for seeding the clouds will be utilised for about two hours.

According to the Times of India report, the exercise may cost around Rs. 40- Rs. 50 lakh in which the aircraft used for seeding the clouds will be utilised for about two hours.