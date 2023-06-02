WATCH: Maharashtra Villagers ‘Lift Up’ Newly Built Road With Bare Hands

Home

Maharashtra

Mumbai: In an attempt to highlight poor quality of roads, people from a village in Jalna district of Maharashtra lifted up a stretch of road like a carpet with their bare hands. The 38-second viral clip shows a carpet-like material placed directly under the road, which according to the villagers was constructed by a local contractor identified as Rana Thakur. In the video, the villagers express their discontent with the poor quality of work, referring to it as “bogus”, as they hold the carpet beneath the asphalt.

According to reports, the incident took place in Karjat-Hast Pokhari, part of Ambad taluka in Maharashtra’s Jalna district. The road was constructed under Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana (PM Rural Road Scheme).

WATCH VIDEO HERE

When Kaleen Bhaiya ventures into Road construction 😂😂 The contractor made a fake road— with carpet as a base! #Maharashtra #India #Wednesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/6MpHaL5V6x — Rohit Sharma 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@DcWalaDesi) May 31, 2023

The contractor claimed to employ German technology for the construction of the road. However, the residents soon discovered that this claim was deceptive, as they had merely implemented a makeshift solution.

In traditional road construction, a blend of gravel, sand, and compacted soil is employed to ensure long-lasting durability. In recent years, engineers have started using concrete to increase the durability of the road. But, in this instance, the mixture was carelessly applied directly onto a carpet-like material, indicating a hurried approach to finish the project.

The video received a wide range of remarks in the comment section from the users. Some people said that the contractors must be extra cautious as their work is being closely monitored by a large number of people.

An account wrote, “Strict action is needed on this.”

NOTE: According to Make in India website, India has the second largest road network in the world of about 63.32 lakh kilometres. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has various agencies to implement road construction: National Highways Authority of India, the Public Works Departments of states and Union Territories, National Highway and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, Border Roads Organization and Indian Academy of Highway Engineers (IAHE).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

