Home

Maharashtra

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Dombivili High-Rise In Maharashtra

WATCH: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Dombivili High-Rise In Maharashtra

A massive fire broke out in a high-rise building in Dombivili Maharashtra on Saturday afternoon.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Maharashtra News: A major fire broke out at a residential building in Dombivli area of Maharashtra on Saturday. According to reports, the fire broke out in an apartment on the seventh floor of the high-rise.

Trending Now

Officials said the fire was likely caused by a short-circuit. Four fire tenders are present on the spot and efforts are underway to douse the flames, officials said, adding that no injuries or casualty has been reported in the incident so far.

You may like to read

They said that the fire and emergency services are on the job and residents are being evacuated to safety.

Visuals shared on social media sites showed flames and plumes of black smoke emanating from several upper floors of the building.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A massive fire broke out in a building at Khoni Palava near Dombivli. Four fire tenders are present at the spot. No casualty reported yet. (Video Source: Thane Municipal Corporation) pic.twitter.com/jxUmZbeUp3 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to India.com for more updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.