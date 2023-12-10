By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
7 Coaches Of Goods Train Derail In Maharashtra, Trains From Mumbai Diverted; Check Details Here
Several trains coming from Mumbai were diverted after a seven wagons of a goods trains derailed between Kasara and TGR-3 station. Check the complete list of diverted trains here.
Mumbai: As many as seven loaded wagons of a goods train derailed near Kasara, forcing the Central Railways to divert several trains originating from Mumbai. Officials said several coaches of a a goods train derailed between Kasara, more than 100 kilometres from Mumbai, and TGR-3 station on the Central Railway network on Sunday evening.
The derailment took place at 6.31 pm, leaving mail express traffic on the Kasara-Igatpuri section on the Down line and middle line affected, he said.
There is derailment of a goods train between Kasara to TGR-3 DOWN line section at 6.31 pm, on Down Main line. (TGR3 is a name of station next to Kasara, towards Igatpuri side).
Goods train- JNPT- DLIB Container train. 7 loaded wagons derailed.
Mail express traffic in Kasara… pic.twitter.com/pqH8M5LKrv
— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) December 10, 2023
“There is derailment of a goods train between Kasara to TGR-3 DOWN line section at 18.31 hrs, on Down Main line. Goods train- JNPT/DLIB Container train. 2 wagons derailed. Mail express traffic in Kasara to Igatpuri section DOWN section is affected. And middle line is affected. Suburban local train traffic is not affected,” Central Railway chief pubic relations officer (CPRO) Shivraj Manaspure said in a post on X.
The Igatpuri to Kasara UP section traffic is not affected, while the Kalyan station road ART (accident relief train) and Igatpuri station rail ART (accident relief train) have been moved to accident site, he added.
Officials said the derailment happened towards Igatpuri side.
Here’s a list of trains affected due to the derailment:
The Down (away from Mumbai) trains affected are:
- 12261 CSMT Howrah Exp- at Asangaon station
- 11401 CSMT Adilabad Nandigram Express at Ombarmalli station
- 12105 CSMT-Gondia Vidarbha Express at Ghatkopar station
- 12109 CSMT Manmad Panchvati Express at Vikhroli station
Mail express trains diverted, check list:
The mail express trains, which were scheduled to commence their journey on Sunday, that have been diverted are:
- 17612 CSMT Nanded Express diverted via Kalyan-Karjat-Pune-Daund-Latur route
- 12105 CSMT Gondia Express diverted via Kalyan-Pune-Daund-Manmad route
- 12137 CSMT-Firozpur Punjab Mail diverted via Diva-Vasai-Udhana-Jalgaon route
- 12289 CSMT Nagpur Duronto Express diverted via Diva-Vasai-Udhana-Jalgaon route
Other trains diverted:
- 12111 CSMT Amaravati Express via Kalyan-Pune-Daund-Manmad
- 12809 CSMT Howrah Express via Diva-Vasai- Udhana- Jalgoan route
- 17057 CSMT- Secunderabad Express via Kalyan- Karjat- Pune-Daund- Manmad route
- 12322 CSMT Howrah Express via Diva-Vasai-Udhana- Jalgaon
- 18029 LTT Shalimar Express via Diva-Vasai-Udhana-Jalgaon
- 12167 LTT Varanasi Express via Diva-Vasai-Udhana-Jalgaon, as per a CR release
