Home

Maharashtra

VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out In Furniture Godown In Mumbai Suburb; No Injuries Reported

VIDEO: Major Fire Breaks Out In Furniture Godown In Mumbai Suburb; No Injuries Reported

A massive fire engulfed a furniture storage unit in Goregaon area of Mumbai on Thursday evening. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Mumbai Fire: A major fire erupted at a furniture warehouse in Goregaon area of suburban Mumbai in Maharashtra on Thursday afternoon. According to officials, a massive fire broke out at the furniture godown located near the Narayan Plaza at around 3.50 PM in the afternoon and as many as 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

“No injuries or casualties to anyone have been reported in the blaze so far,” the police said.

Visuals shared on social media showed thick plumes of black smoke emanating from the burning building as firefighters are engrossed in putting out the towering flames.

At least eight fire engines, other fire brigade vehicles along with an ambulance reached the spot and the firefighting operation is on, a civic official said

“The fire is confined to the wooden storage material at the ground floor structure spread over an area of about 100×300 square feet,” the official said.

This is a developing story. More details will be added soon.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.