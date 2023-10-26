Home

WATCH: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Saibaba Samadhi Temple, Shirdi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra today and has visited the Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi to offer prayers. Watch video..

PM Modi Offers Prayers In Shirdi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Maharashtra today and will later be going to Goa. PM Modi is in Maharashtra to launch several developmental projects, whose worth is about Rs 7500 Crore. Apart from that, the Prime Minister will also be inaugurating the 37th National Games in Goa. During his visit, what has grabbed everyone’s attention is the Prime Minister visiting the Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi, whose video has now surfaced on social media. See this video and know more about the Prime Minister’s visit.

As mentioned earlier, on Thursday October 26, PM Modi has offered prayers at Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra and a video of the same is also being circulated on social media. State Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion. Watch the video below..

Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Launch Developmental Projects

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Darshan Queue Complex at the temple and perform the ‘jal pujan’ of Nilwande Dam and dedicate a canal network of the dam to the nation. During his visit, the Prime Minister will attend a public programme in Shirdi, where he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 7500 crore in sectors like health, rail, road and oil and gas.

37th National Games To Be Inaugurated By Prime Minister

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Goa to officially inaugurate the 37th National Games at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stardium in Fatorda, South Goa. According to reports, at the inauguration, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Goa Sports Minister Goa Gaude and Minister of State for Tourism, Shripad Naik will be in attendance. More than ten thousand athletes from 28 States, in over 43 different sports disciplines will be participating in the sports event; 49% of the athletes are women.

(Inputs from ANI)

