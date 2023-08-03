Home

Maharashtra

Watch: Viral Video Shows NCC Cadets Being Caned By Senior At Thane College

The cadets are seen in a push-up position in a water-logged area with their feet and head touching the ground and hands folded above the back.

Screengrab from video shared on Twitter

Thane, Maharashtra: A shocking video is doing the rounds on social media wherein a senior at a Thane college can be seen caning a group of junior NCC cadets who are lying head down in muddy rain waters amid heavy downpour in the area. According to officials, the student was suspended after the video showing him assaulting NCC cadets on the campus of the Joshi Bedekar College went viral on social media.

The video which has gone viral on social media, was purportedly captured by a fellow student during a physical training session at the college on a rainy day. Eight cadets are seen in a puddle amid rain, with their heads pinned in the muddy soil instead of using their hands for support. The senior NCC cadet is seen standing behind them, holding a stick, and whacking each of them one by one for failing to execute his challenging drill.

This video is from Thane’s Joshi Bedekar College maharashtra, What kind of training is this?? @HQ_DG_NCCpic.twitter.com/qglOp6M1tl — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) August 3, 2023

The cadets are seen in a push-up position in a water-logged area with their feet and head touching the ground and hands folded above the back. When a cadet changes posture, the senior student is seen thrashing him with a stick and going on to thrash others too.

“The NCC instructor for this unit was transferred recently. Senior cadets taking over in the absence of teachers led to this incident,” a university senate member told news agency PTI.

The Joshi Bedekar College in Thane operates the NCC unit along with two other sister concerns, Bandodkar College and VPM Polytechnic. The student, who belonged to Bandodkar College, has been suspended.

Citing a college source, the PTI report said that the college administration has taken cognisance of the incident and is taking punitive action and corrective measures.

Meanwhile, some senate members of Mumbai University have approached the vice chancellor, seeking action against the college principal for allowing the students to act as NCC instructor after the instructor was transferred to another college.

(With PTI inputs)

