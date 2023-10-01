Home

Maharashtra

WATCH: Woman Cop Molested In Mumbai’s Vikhroli; 2 Minors Among 3 Held

WATCH: Woman Cop Molested In Mumbai’s Vikhroli; 2 Minors Among 3 Held

A woman constable was allegedly molested by a minor boy in suburban Vikhroli on late Friday night. The video has gone viral on social media.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

Mumbai Viral Video: Two minor boys among three persons were detained by the Mumbai Police on Saturday after a woman constable was allegedly molested in suburban Vikhroli. According to the police, the woman officer was alleged touched inappropriately by a minor boy on late Friday night.

Trending Now

An official said the incident was witnessed by the some women in the area who tried to intervene, however, another minor boy helped the alleged molester flee the spot. A man also helped one of the two boys, the official said.

You may like to read

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms.

After the woman constable lodged a complaint, police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and formed six teams who detained three persons after identifying them through CCTV cameras.

The incident triggered tension in the area with several residents gathering outside the Vikhroli police station and demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES