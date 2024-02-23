Home

Mumbaikars ALERT! Water Cut In Mumbai From February 27 For TWO Weeks, Check Affected Areas, Other Details

Mumbaikars Alert! There will be a 10% water cut in Mumbai, starting from February 27, 2024 and will go on for two weeks, till March 11, 2024. Check the list of affected areas and other details...

New Delhi: Mumbai is one of the largest and most populated cities in the country and thus it houses crores of people in it. The Maharashtra Capital is often known as the ‘city that never sleeps’ and everyone remains on the go, be it for work or for recreation. If you are a Mumbaikar or someone who will be in Mumbai in the last week of February, you must know that there will be a 10% water cut in selected areas, and this water cut will last for two weeks, till March 11, 2024. The water cut has been announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Check reason of water cut and list of affected areas…

Water Cut In Mumbai For Two Weeks

As mentioned earlier, a ten percent water cut has been announced in Mumbai, by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for rehabilitation of the Pali Hill Reservoir. The civic body has said that the water supply will be reduced because work for strengthening and rehabilitation of the Pali Hill Reservoir’s old 600-mm main line which is located under the H/West Ward. The bulletin issued by the BMC read, “Regular water supply to H/West Ward will resume after March 11 (Monday). The BMC administration earnestly requests residents to co-operate and use water judiciously during this period.”

Mumbai Water Cut From Feb 27: Affected Areas

The areas that will be affected by this two-week-long water cut in Mumbai as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are several pockets of the H/ward which includs Dandapada, Khar West, Gazdharband, Kantwadi, Sherli Rajan, Dilip Kumar Zone, Zig Zag Road Zone, parts of Bandra West, Kol Dongri Zone, Union Park Zone and the Pali Mala Zone.

Last month, a 24-hour-long water cut was announced in Mumbai, due to maintenance and repair work followed by other works. Saying that a few pending works to be conducted, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had said tht the water supply interruption would happen on January 19 and 20, 2024. The water supply disruption was reported to take place from 9 AM on January 19 to 9 AM on January 20 and the areas that affected were Ghodbunder Road, Vartak Nagar, Lokmanyanagar, Saket, Jail, Ritu Park, Gandhinagar, Rustamji, Indiranagar, Siddhachal, Srinagar, Rupadevi, Samtanagar, Siddheshwar, Johnson, Eternity, Mumbra and Kalwa.

