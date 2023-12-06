Home

Mumbai Water Cut: THESE Areas To Remain Affected On Dec 7; Check Timings

BMC has issued a bulletin informing about Water Cut in Mumbai on December 7 due to the inspection of the reservoir. Read to know the affected areas and timings of water cut.

Water Cut In Mumbai

New Delhi: A water cut has been announced in several areas of Mumbai, by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to facilitate Malabar Hill reservoir’s inspection. The Mumbai Water Cut has been announced for Thursday, December 7, 2023 in multiple areas of South Mumbai division. The civic officials have said that the tank will be emptied partially on Thursday, for inspection of the reservoir’s second compartment and an expert panel will carry out the inspection. This inspection is being conducted to decide whether the reservoir can be repaired or it needs to be demolished. Read more to know the affected areas and timings of the water cut..

Water Cut In These Areas Of Mumbai

As mentioned earlier, a water cut has been announced by the BMC for Thursday, December 7, 2023. The inspection causing the water cut will affect the many pockets of South Mumbai that receive water from this Malabar Hill Reservoir including Ward A, C, D, G/North and G/South. The affected areas also include Cuffe Parade, Ambedkar Nagar and Nariman Point.

Mumbai Water Cut: Check Timings

The civic body has announced by releasing a chart that the water cut in the different areas of the wards will range between 10 and 30 percent. However, a complete water cut will be experienced by the residents of Ward A’s Cuffe Parade an Ambedkar Nagar between 11:20 AM and 1:45 PM. Areas like Nariman Point will have a 50 percent water cut between 1:45 PM and 3:00 PM. BMC, in its bulletin, has also said that apart from the water cuts, the water pressure in some areas will also be very low.

Public Holiday In Mumbai

A public holiday has been declared in Mumbai today, December 6, to mark the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, which is also known has the Mahaparinirvan Din. On this public holiday, all educational institutions, i.e. both schools and colleges will remain closed today in Mumbai city and the suburbs; apart from the educational institutions the offices will also remain shut. The circular mentions that this notice applies to both government and non-government offices in the suburbs and the Mumbai city.

