Home

Maharashtra

Water Cut In Navi Mumbai: Supply To Be Disrupted For 12 Hours Today; Check List Of Affected Areas

Water Cut In Navi Mumbai: Supply To Be Disrupted For 12 Hours Today; Check List Of Affected Areas

The water supply at Bhokarpada Water Purification Centre will be closed for 12 hours on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Water Cut In Navi Mumbai: Supply o Be Disrupted For 12 Hours Today; Check List Of Affected Areas

Mumbai: Residents living under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation’s (NMMC) jurisdiction and a couple of CIDCO administered nodes will face water cuts on June 7 as the civic body will carry out repair and maintenance of Bhokarpada Water purification plant.

The water supply at Bhokarpada Water Purification Centre will be closed for 12 hours on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm. Therefore, water supply in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area will remain closed for 12 hours on Wednesday.

You may like to read

Affected Areas

The supply will be impacted in Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe, Koparkhairane, Ghansoli, and Airoli wards. In addition, CIDCO-administered nodes like Kamothe and Kharghar, there will be no water supply. The civic body has appealed to residents to store water and use judiciously.

On Thursday June 8, morning water supply will be at low pressure in the city. Accordingly, the Executive Engineer, Water Supply, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation by conserving and using water sparingly during this period.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES