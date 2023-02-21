Home

Maharashtra

Water Cut In Thane: Supply To Be Disrupted For 4 Days From February 21 | Check List Of Affected Areas

Water supply will be effected in several areas in Mumbai from February 21 till February 24.

Mumbai: Supply of water will be disrupted in several parts of Thane for four days starting February 21. The civic authorities will be working to remove leakage from one of its main network lines, said officials on Monday. During this period only 50 percent water will be supplied.

Starting from February 21 (Tuesday). Water supply will not be available from 9 am to 9 pm in the following areas:

Ghodbunder Road

Balkum

Bramhand

Dhokali

Kolshet

Manpada

Azad Nagar

Patlipada

Waghbil

Vijay Nagri

Kasarvadavali

Ovala Bhayanderapada

The corporation had advised all the residents to store enough water as the water pressue might be low for next few days.

On February 24, the water supply will be cut for 12 hours:

Dosti

Akriti

Siddheshwar

Samtanaar

Johnson

Eternety

Water supply will be shut for 24 hours in:

Indranagar

Lokmanya Nagar

Kisannagr

Srinagar

Shantinagar

Ramnanagr

Rupadevipada

Savarkar Nagar

Dawelnagar

Ambewadi

Perier Nagar

Sathe Nagar

Kaialasnag

Bhatwadi

In view of the work that will be on in Thane, Mumbai, several areas will be affected. Over the next four days, some areas will have 12 hours of water cut while some will have for 24 hours. All residents are hereby advised to store water and keep checking their official website for more updates on the same. The work will go on till February 24 (Friday).

Water supply cut and disruption is pretty common in Mumbai and several areas in the city.

