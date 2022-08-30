Mumbai: Mumbaikers get ready to embrace a new technology that will help you quench your thirst from air. In a recent development, a UN recognised technology that generates water from the air will now provide drinking water at six railway stations in the Mumbai Division of Central Railways. Meghdoot, an atmospheric water generator (AWG), is a device that extracts water from ambient air using the science of condensation. This water will now be provided in kiosks at railway stations.Also Read - Mumbai's First Underground Metro-3 Line Trials Successfully Commence. 5 Points

STATIONS TO GET MEGHDOOT WATER KIOSKS

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) – 5 kiosks Dadar -5 kiosks Kurla – 1 kiosk Thane – 4 kiosks Ghatkopar – 1 kiosk Vikhroli – 1 kiosk

Price for refilling water

Refilling water bottles at the cost is currently priced at Rs 5 for 300 ml refill, Rs 8 for 500 ml refill and Rs 12 for 1litre, reports news agency PTI. One can also get bottles for Rs 7 for 300 ml, Rs 12 for 500 ml and Rs 15 for a one litre bottle.

HOW DO WE GET WATER FROM AIR?

Meghdoot-AWG uses innovative technology to convert water vapour in the air into fresh and clean drinking water. The technology allows operating in a wide variety of ambient temperatures (18 C- 45 C) and relative humidity conditions (25% – 100%). It produces water within hours of being switched on and generates 1000 l of water in a day hence it can be used as an instant solution for potable water.

In June this year, this initiative was recognised by the United Nations Global Compact as a Global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Pioneer for Water Stewardship from India.

Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd. has been awarded a contract for setting up 17 Meghdoot atmospheric water generator kiosks in the Mumbai Division of Central Railway under the ‘New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme’ (NINFRIS) for five years, an official said. The company has earlier collaborated with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad to produce water.

“This technology is not dependent on known sources of water. We are tapping into the original source of water, so it is a nature-based solution. There is no wastage of water. It is a sustainable technology. It is like having water factories at stations,” said Naveen Mathur, CEO, Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd.

The Railways will be paid a license fee of Rs 25.5 lakh per annum (Rs 1.5 lakh per year for each kiosk) for the kiosks at six station premises.

(With PTI inputs)