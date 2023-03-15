Home

Maharashtra

Water Supply in Thane to Remain Disrupted on March 15; Check List of Affected Areas

Thane Municipal Corporation said that the water supply will be shut for 24 hours in some parts of Kalwa and Mumbra

Mumbai: Several areas of Maharashtra’s Thane and its suburbs will remain affected on March 15 as the civic body, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) is set to undertake repair work on the relocation of a 2000 mm diameter main water channel. The civic body said that the water supply will be shut for 24 hours in some parts of Kalwa and Mumbra.

Issuing a statement on the matter, the civic body said, “The relocation of a 2000 mm diameter main water channel under the TMC’s area will be undertaken at Lodha Dham near National Highway (NH-3) on Wednesday, March 15. As a result, the water supply will be shut for 24 hours from 9.00 am on March 15 to 9.00 am on Thursday.”

LIST OF AFFECTED AREAS TO FACE WATER SHUTDOWN

Majiwada

Ghodbunder Road

Patlipada

Gandhinagar

Siddanchal

Ritupark

Jeltaki

Siddheshwar

Samtanagar

Indiranagar

Lokmanyanagar

Srinagar

Ramnagar

Due to the water shutdown, the civic body further added that the water supply is likely to be at low pressure for the next one to two days until the water supply is fully restored. Residents has also been advised to store water and use it wisely.

