Mumbai: Attention Mumbaikars! Because of micro-tunneling work, the water supply is likely to be disrupted in several parts of the city from May 18 to 19. The areas where the water supply will be affected include Kurla, Chembur, Ghatkopar, Sion, King Circle, Matunga, and Parel.

As per a report by the Times of India, some areas in Mumbai may experience water shortages, while other areas will have poor water pressure during those two days.

Areas to be affected by water supply:

Kurla

Chembur

Ghatkopar

Sion

King Circle

Matunga

Parel

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had launched ambitious ‘Water for All’ policy of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday.

The policy of the state government aims at connecting unmapped Mumbai communities to water, including slum clusters, Gaothan (former villages) and Koliwada (fishing villages) settlements, and illegal non-slum residential buildings.

As per the report, the inhabitants in unauthorised colonies on government lands such as railways, forest departments, and collector’s land will get big benefit from this policy of the state government.

Saying that the policy was implemented on humanitarian grounds, the BMC said supplying water should not be considered a legal document for claiming ownership or title to any property in a court of law.