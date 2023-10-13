Home

Maharashtra

Wearing Short Skirts, Dancing Provocatively Cannot Be Considered Obscene Acts: Bombay HC Observes

The Bombay High Court said it is mindful of the general norms of morality prevalent in the present Indian society.

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court recently during a hearing said wearing short skirts, dancing provocatively or making gestures cannot be considered obscene acts per se under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Nagpur bench of the High Court gave the observation while declining a first information report (FIR) against five individuals booked for watching a dance performance by women in short clothes, and showering fake currency notes on them as they danced.

While hearing the matter, a division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki Sa Menezes said it is mindful of the general norms of morality prevalent in the present Indian society but it has now become quite common and acceptable for women to wear swimming costumes or revealing attire.

“We are of the considered opinion that the acts referred in the complaint/FIR, namely wearing short skirts, dancing provocatively or making gestures that the police officials consider obscene cannot be termed to be per se obscene acts, which could cause annoyance to any member of the public,” the Court observed.

The Bombay HC further added that a police officer in his personal opinion might consider such acts as obscene but that it would be retrograde if the court took a narrow view as to what could constitute obscenity.

“We prefer taking a progressive view in the matter and are unwilling to leave such a decision in the hands of police officials,” the bench said.

The Bombay HC noted that there was no allegation in the FIR that the five applicants had indulged in any acts of obscenity or committed obscene acts that caused annoyance to members of the public.

