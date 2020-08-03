Mumbai Rain Updates: Predicting heavy rain, the India Meteorological Department on Monday issued red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts in Maharashtra. It said heavy-very-heavy to extremely heavy rain is expected in these areas on Tuesday. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Police SP Vinay Tiwari 'Forcibly Quarantined' by BMC in Mumbai

The IMD in its forecast said that Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Pune and Ratnagiri may get more than 204.5 millimetres of rain in a period of 24 hours.

"Mumbai, Thane, Pune would receive extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places on Tuesday and Wednesday. Raigad has a similar forecast between Monday and Wednesday," the IMD said.

Apart from these areas, the IMD said, the neighbouring Palghar district may also get heavy to very heavy rains at a few places and the intensity would increase on Wednesday.

The rest of the state is likely to get rain and thundershowers in isolated places during this period.

(With inputs from agencies)