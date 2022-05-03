Mumbai: The ongoing unprecedented heatwave in Maharashtra with mercury rising to 46 degrees Celsius in some areas has claimed at least 25 lives so far, the highest since 2016, with the number of heat-stroke cases standing at around 375. The state Health Department’s Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said that with the temperatures soaring to record highs in the past 100 years, Maharashtra has witnessed the highest 25 fatalities due to the heat wave, with many more suffering.Also Read - Haryana School Timings Revised Amid Ongoing Heatwave. Check New Timing Here

Of the (25) heat-wave tragedies, 15 have been reported from Vidarbha, comprising 11 in Nagpur, 3 in Akola and one in Amravati districts, six deaths from Marathwada comprising 2 from Jalna and one each from Parbhani, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Aurangabad, and 4 from Jalgaon in north Maharashtra. Also Read - Jab Dhoop Rahe Khoob Tez..: School Teacher Gives Tips to Fight The Heatwave in True Filmy Style | Watch

“Chandrapur is among the global hotspots with temperatures hovering around 46 degrees Celsius. However, the IMD has said that in the next few days, there may be respite from the heat as pre-monsoon showers are likely in many parts of the state,” Awate told IANS, while urging people to take full precautions. Also Read - 'Heatwave Over' in Most Parts of India, Rains likely to Bring Relief to Delhiites: IMD | 10 Points

Ironically, the usually cool hill-station of Mahabaleshwar where people from all over the state flock during summer has become an furnace at 31 degrees, while its neighbouring twin, Panchgani recorded 32 degrees – yet, making them the “coolest” locales in the state.

Large parts of the state have been reeling under temperatures between 35 and 46 degrees since March-end onwards, particularly northern, and central parts of the state besides the traditional hotspots of Marathwada and Vidarbha boiling between 40C-46C.

Above normal pre-monsoon rainfall

Most parts of India, including Maharashtra, are likely to get a breather from the prevailing heat in May, with IMD’s outlook for the month indicating above normal pre-monsoon rainfall and lower day temperatures. The Met department, however, forecast above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the west central India, northwest India and northern parts of northeast India in May. The average rainfall in May over the country is most likely to be above normal (>109% of LPA), IMD said. According to weather officials, highest probability of parts of Maharashtra and most parts of India to see above normal rainfall in May, except parts of West Gujarat and north west India, parts of J&K and northeast India (where it could be below normal during the month). However, one important aspect is that minimum temperatures might still be above-normal in most parts of India during May. Nights, therefore, could be warmer than normal during the month.

Dos and don’ts for the heat