New Delhi: A 54-year-old chemist was killed in Amravati district of Maharashtra for allegedly supporting Nupur Sharma, a suspended BJP spokesperson, on social media. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe. If reports are to be believed, Kolhe was stabbed to death in Amravati on June 21, nearly a week before Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor was beheaded by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur. India Today/Aaj Tak reported that local BJP leaders have handed over a letter to police over the murder claiming that the chemist was murdered to "take revenge and set an example".

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station told PTI. After that, Irfan Khan hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, he said.

Amravati commissioner of police Dr Aarti Singh said that five persons—Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) have been arrested in connection with the murder and a search is on to trace the prime accused Irfan Khan (32), who runs a NGO. All accused are residents of Amravati and daily wage workers.

What Exactly Had Happened on June 21?

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on a different vehicle.

“When all of them reached near Mahila College’s gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe’s path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died,” the official said.

The police have also seized the knife used in the crime and obtained the CCTV footages that captured the sequence of events.

(With agency inputs)