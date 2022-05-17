Mumbai: The Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express, one of the fastest train services of the Indian Railways, on Tuesday completed its 50 glorious years since its inaugural run on the same day in 1972. To mark the 50th anniversary of the much-loved train, the Western Railway issued a special postal cover and a VIP album in the presence of Principal Chief Commissioner, Mumbai CGST Ashok Kumar Mehta, and Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle Veena R Srinivas.Also Read - Assam Floods: Indian Railways Cancels 29 Trains After Incessant Rain, Landslide; Check Full List

The West Railway also presented souvenir tickets and mementos to passengers apart from clicking instant photographs to serve as a keepsake. "Ninety-year-old Qamruzzaman Sarang, who travelled on the inaugural run, is undertaking the journey today as well," WR chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said to news agency PTI. "Rajdhani Express offers impeccable services, fastest speed, punctuality and sumptuous catering services," Thakur added.

Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Express on its Golden Run from Mumbai Central station. #RajdhaniKe50SaalBemisal pic.twitter.com/0njELL9CNt — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 17, 2022

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express: A Look At the Past

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express was the second Rajdhani Express for the country, the first being the one between Howrah and Delhi that started in 1969. Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express covers a distance of 1,383 kilometres in 15 hours and 32 minutes, traversing through seven states.

Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express had four chair cars, one AC first class coach, and two AC sleeper coaches on its inaugural run on May 17, 1972, and used to operate two times a week, while its frequency increased to three days a week in 1975, and the coaches increased to 18, hauled by two locomotives, or what started being called “double-headed Rajdhani”, from October 2, 1981.

The frequency increased to four days a week from November 1981 to five days a week in 1985, six days a week from 1989 and it became an all-days-of-the-week service from October 2, 2000. It is the first train to have the all-new Tejas-type sleeper coaches, while the earlier LHB coaches were in service since December, 2002.

(With Inputs From PTI)